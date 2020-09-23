Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a Gainesville man following a child molestation investigation that began this summer.
Deputies transported David Shun Hewitt, 39, from the Spalding County Jail to the Hall County Jail on Sept. 21 on arrest warrants for aggravated sodomy, child molestation and two charges of aggravated child molestation. Investigators obtained the warrants on Sept. 18.
"According to the preliminary investigation, Hewitt forced female child under the age of 16 to perform oral sex on him," the HCSO said in a news release. "He additionally conducted oral sex on the victim and did immoral and indecent acts in front of her. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, July 30, at the victim’s home in Hall County. Hewett knew the child prior to the abuse."
Deputies first learned of the molestation when they responded to a domestic dispute call on July 31 and met with the victim and an adult family member outside of a business in the 3,600 block of Hwy. 60/Thompson Bridge Rd.
The two had left their residence as the result of a dispute between Hewitt and the adult family member, the news release said. The victim disclosed the molestation to deputies and the family member at that time.
The case remains under investigation.
