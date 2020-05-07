A Gainesville man suspected of distributing drugs from a Braselton hotel claimed he had COVID-19 when officers arrested him.
Braselton Police Department officers recently charged Donald Timothy Black, 57, 2850 Outer Cir., Gainesville, for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and possession of drug-related objects.
An employee of the Braselton hotel noted Black had had foot traffic in and out of his room. They'd also reportedly found a syringe in his room when he checked out during a previous stay.
When officers confronted Black in his hotel room, they smelled marijuana. Black consented to a search of the room and officers saw marijuana on a night stand. They also saw an opened tool bag which contained suspected meth and heroin/cocaine. Officers also found two large boxes of plastic baggies.
"Due to the amount of methamphetamine and the heroin/cocaine, it was apparent Black was distributing narcotics from his hotel room," the report said.
Additionally, officers found four clear plastic containers and baggies of marijuana, loose marijuana in a box, a digital scale, a large amount of money and 25 individually-boxed THC cartridges. (They later got a search warrant for the room and found additional contraband.)
When officers arrested Black and placed them in the patrol car, he told them he had COVID-19. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Black was also banned from the hotel property for life.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Jose J. Garcia, 27, full address not listed, Gainesville — possession of meth; possession of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; loitering or prowling; and open container. Officers approached Garcia who was parked at a business in an area "known for drug activity." Garcia attempted to leave, but ultimately stopped. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and ultimately found the substance, along with suspected meth, a glass smoking pipe, a metal tray used to roll marijuana cigarettes and an open bottle of beer. Garcia began to sweat heavily when officers placed him under arrest and he ultimately fell on one of them and ultimately fell to the ground. Officers weren't sure if he'd swallowed some of the suspected meth, so they called a med unit. They confirmed his pulse was good and he was taken to the Jackson County Jail. During the drive, officers stopped to check on him since he wasn't responding to them. He said he was OK and didn't hear them.
•Lux Eduardo Gaspar, 38, 3500 Dale Ave., Lot 131, Opelika, Ala. — driving without a valid license and procedure for passing a stationary emergency vehicle violation. Gaspar was stopped for failing to change lanes when passing another police officer involved in a traffic stop. He was arrested after officers learned he didn't have a valid driver's license.
•Dorothy Nicole Hicks, 35, and Windell Carter, 44, both of 353 Franklin St., Braselton — simple battery. Officers were first called for a physical dispute. Hicks, who had a red mark on her neck, said her boyfriend kicked her out of the house and locked the door, but didn't want to speak about the altercation. Carter said Hicks had been drinking and said she pushed him in the face during an argument, so he pushed her to the ground. He said Hicks also knocked a drink out of his hand. Officers weren't able to determine a primary aggressor and arrested them both.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•mental person on Franklin St. where a man was transported to Advantage Behavioral Health following a suicide threat call. The man had been drinking, left a note indicating "I'm done," and told his girlfriend she would be able to take care of their child. He'd also looked for a gun, but was not clear with officers about whether he intended to hurt himself.
•identity theft fraud on Rushmore Cir. where a man reported someone altered the personal information on his bank account.
•failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 124 where officers stopped a vehicle that failed to maintain lane. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver was cited after officers found the substance.
•entering auto on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man reported medication was taken from his vehicle.
•speeding in a work zone and possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for traveling 82-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph zone. They smelled marijuana in the car and the driver was cited after they found a "roach."
•damaged mailbox on Jesse Cronic Rd. where the post office manager reported a blue mail drop box had been damaged. The internal lock was broken, but the suspects weren't able to gain access, so no mail was taken.
