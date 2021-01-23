A Gainesville man was recently charged with rape in connection with an incident in December.
Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators obtained the arrest warrant for Joseph Chance Goodman, 22, on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Deputies served Goodman at the Hall County Jail where he has been held since Dec. 18 for a probation violation.
According to the preliminary investigation, between December 13 and December 14 of 2020, Goodman committed the act of rape against the adult female victim. The incident occurred at his residence on Chapperal Drive.
The victim reported the crime to deputies on Dec. 14.
The case remains under investigation.
