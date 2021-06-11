A Gainesville man faces 200 additional criminal counts in an ongoing investigation into possession of child pornography.
Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Robert Justin Adams, 41, on Wednesday, June 9, for the multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The latest charges stem from videos of child sexual abuse found on a computer seized from Adams’ home during the execution of a search warrant earlier this year.
Deputies arrested Adams for the new charges on Thursday, June 10. Adams had been out of jail on $56,200 bond following his first arrest in the case on March 8. He was initially charged with six counts of electronic exploitation of a minor.
Forensic processing of evidence continues in the Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation.
Additional charges are possible.
