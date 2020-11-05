Gainesville man faces additional charges in a traffic accident that resulted in the death of his 17-year-old passenger. The accident occurred in October.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit obtained arrest warrants for Shannon Dwight Beauford, 25, for the following offenses on Monday, Nov. 2: Second-degree cruelty to children, serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of road, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
Beauford has been held in the Hall County Jail since the Oct. 4 accident on White Sulphur Road. He was initially charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.