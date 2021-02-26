Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged a Gainesville man with 30 additional counts of electronic exploitation of a minor on Thursday, Feb. 25, following forensic processing of the suspect’s electronic devices.
Martin Santillan, 57, faces the latest counts for possessing at least 30 additional images of child pornography on his electronics. Investigators seized the devices from Santillan’s Poplar Springs Road home during the execution of a search warrant on Jan. 27.
Detectives arrested Santillan on the day of the search and initially charged him with six counts of electronic exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree forgery. Thursday’s development brings the total number of charges to 37.
The HCSO and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation is continuing.
Santillan has remained in the Hall County Jail since his arrest.
