A Gainesville man’s body was discovered in Lake Lanier on Monday, May 2.
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, two people who were walking on a trail on Kensington Alley around 7:45 p.m. inside the MAA Lake Lanier Apartment complex off Dawsonville Highway spotted the body in the water and called 911. Investigators said it appeared the victim, later identified as Bradley Howell Taylor, 28, was fishing on the bank of the lake and somehow slipped into the water. Taylor’s fishing equipment was found at the scene. His driver’s license was found on his person.
Investigators do not consider the death suspicious, but Taylor’s body has been sent for autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.
Taylor’s family has been notified of his death.
