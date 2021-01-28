Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators recently charged a Gainesville woman with aggravated assault for shooting a relative in one of his shoulders.
The incident occured Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, at a residence southeast of Gainesville.
Renisha Sharda Davenport, 28, was arrested at the HCSO Headquarters at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 26 following an interview with investigators.
Davenport reportedly shot the 34-year-old-victim at her residence in the 3,000 block of Harmony Church Road.
Deputies responded to the call just before noon and located the injured man outside of the home. They called for Hall County Fire Services to treat the victim and then spoke with the adult female caller and Davenport, both who live in the home.
The victim, who does not live at the address, came to the house and was involved in an argument with Davenport, who shot him, according to initial details. The caller took the handgun from Davenport. Both women remained at the home while deputies responded and were cooperative with the investigation.
Fire Services transported the victim to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
