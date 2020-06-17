A Gainesville woman is charged with exploitation of an elderly person.
The arrest was made following a Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began in late-March.
"According to the preliminary details, during the month of April, Ashley Caroline Ferguson, 42, used the victim’s funds for her own benefit and advantage through deceitful means," according to an HCSO news release. "HCSO deputies responded May 26 to a call in reference to a woman using the 83-year-old female victim’s credit card for her own purchases. Ferguson served as a caretaker for the victim’s husband and had access to the card to buy groceries for the couple. The victim discovered the fraudulent transactions when reviewing her card statement."
Ferguson was arrested by the HCSO warrants unit on Friday, May 29, at her residence. She was released from the Hall County Jail on $26,000 bond on the same day as her arrest.
The case, including the dollar amounts of the fraudulent transactions, remains under investigation by the HCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.