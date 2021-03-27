Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators examining a cybertip about child pornography arrested a Gainesville woman on Thursday, March 25.
Investigators took Maria Gomez-Lucas, 21, into custody while executing a search warrant at her residence in the 1,100 block of Cooley Drive in Gainesville. Agents charged Gomez-Lucas with two felony counts of electronic exploitation of a minor.
The Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation began on February 16 when agents received the tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
According to the initial investigation, on July 19, Gomez-Lucas allegedly possessed at least one video on her Facebook account showing the sexual abuse of a child. She also reportedly distributed the video via Facebook Messenger. Agents have no evidence that the video was produced locally or involved local victims.
During the search of Gomez-Lucas’ residence, investigators seized several of her electronic devices. Additional charges are possible, pending the outcome of forensic processing of those electronics.
