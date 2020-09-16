Hall County deputies recently arrested a Gainesville woman on several drug charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. The arrest was made during a Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS Unit) investigation.
In addition to the trafficking count, Lisa Ann Millwood, 55, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and felony possession of marijuana.
Deputies arrested Millwood at her residence in the 3,900 block of Price Road. During the investigation, MANS Unit agents seized approximately 382 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 30 grams (just over an ounce) of marijuana. Agents estimate the street value of the drugs at approximately $38,325.
The case remains under investigation by the MANS Unit. No additional arrests are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.