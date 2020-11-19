A Gainesville woman faces charges after an investigation in a cruelty to children case involving her daughter.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Zaira Zarate, 27, on Nov. 18. She is charged with second degree cruelty to children.
"According to the initial investigation, between January and October of 2019, Zarate failed to provide the victim, 4 at the time, with proper medical treatment," according to a news release. "Zarate missed more than 25 doctor's appointments for the child and a year of physical therapy. The victim also suffered an injury that went untreated. The sheriff's office investigation involved numerous interviews as well as forensics and records."
The HCSO was first notified about the neglect on Oct. 30, 2019, after the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services removed the child from the home. The victim has remained in DFCS custody.
Zarate was booked into the Hall County Jail.
The HCSO continues to investigate the case.
