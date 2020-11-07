A Gillsville woman was recently arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $170,000 from her employer this year.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office warrants unit arrested Heather Harrison Pile, 38, at her Harmony Church Road residence on Monday, Nov. 2. She is charged with felony theft by conversion.
The HCSO learned about the crime on Friday, Oct. 23, when deputies responded to the business on Murphy Boulevard in Gainesville. Officials with the Kipper Tool Company notified the HCSO after discovering irregularities in company financial records.
According to the preliminary investigation, between January and October, Pile used a company credit card to pay her own personal bills. Pile had access to the card through her employment at the business in an accounting role. Investigators have determined that Pile took more than $168,000 of the business’s funds, according to an HCSO news release.
Pile was booked in at the Hall County Jail following her arrest and released Monday evening on $5,700 bond.
The case remains under investigation.
