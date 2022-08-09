A man reportedly picked up a gun and held it “low and ready” during an argument with another man over Bitcoin at a Downing St. residence in west Jackson County.
According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrived at the scene and heard the man yelling and saw him wearing a gun lanyard. The deputy said he and the other man backed away from the residence, and he called another unit to the scene. He also contacted dispatch and asked that they call the man and tell him to put down the weapon and come outside. The man, when talking to the deputy, reportedly admitted to holding a gun during the dispute but said he didn’t point it at the other man and it was not loaded.
The other man was reportedly barred from the property.
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO include:
•criminal trespass on White St. where a woman reportedly went to a residence, began drinking beer while on probation and refused to leave. The woman was barred from the residence, according to the incident report. According to a separate report, she was later found lying next to a dumpster at a business location and was reportedly intoxicated and incoherent. The woman asked for help for her alcohol problem and was transferred to the hospital by a medical unit, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Poplar Springs Rd. where a woman said she found a symbol signifying sex trafficking placed on her vehicle's back window.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a woman said another woman yelled at her, made an obscene gesture and used racial slurs after their vehicles nearly collided in a grocery store parking lot.
•dispute on Maddox Rd. where a man said his wife, whom he is divorcing, got into an argument with him while he took a bath at her home. His wife said the man shows up at various hours wanting to take a bath.
•dispute on Doe Ridge where a man reportedly got into a dispute with his parents over his son, whom they are caring for while the man is dealing with financial issues.
•theft on Tapp Wood Rd. where an ATV and two dirt bikes were reported stolen.
•suspicious activity on Miracle Ct. where a woman said someone ordered food from her Door Dash account and that her account information was changed.
•terroristic threats on Lauren Marie Dr. where a man with brass knuckles reportedly showed up at another man’s home and said he would “knock him the f--- out” the next time he sped down the road.
•temporary protective order (TPO) service on Wyevale Ct. against a man who also complied with a court order to turn over six handguns to law enforcement.
•information on Traditions Way where a juvenile reportedly ran away from home.
•entering automobile on West Broad St. where the window of a wrecker was reportedly broken and a man was seen getting into the vehicle. The man reportedly jumped out of the wrecker and ran south on White St. when another man shouted at him.
•agency assist on I-85 where a Banks County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was reportedly struck by a vehicle.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a parent of a Jackson County High School student said their child received threatening messages.
•dispute on Hwy. 124 where a store manager asked that a man be barred from a supermarket after he reportedly became aggressive with her and another customer. In a separate incident report, the man was then barred from the entire shopping center at the request of the property manager.
•insurance requirement on Hwy. 124 at Hwy. 332 where a motorist was cited for reportedly driving without valid insurance coverage due to a lapse in payment.
•information on Alex Ct. where a man said his son and friend heard a gunshot which struck a tree next to them while playing behind a neighbor’s house.
•dispute on Hickory Bluff where a man said he and his wife got into an argument. Both said no physical contact was made during the dispute.
•suspicious activity on Boulder Crest where a man said he shined a light on a suspicious vehicle and saw a person run to the back of the residence on Stone Wood, then heard three gun blasts. Deputies checked the back of the home and made contact with the residents, who appeared fine, according to the incident report.
•dispute on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a woman who was reportedly screaming said she was having a nightmare. The owner of the property asked that the woman be barred from the property. A deputy then ran the woman’s license plate which revealed a warrant out of Madison County, which led to her arrest. The woman reportedly had a hypodermic needle in her possession.
•theft on Country Cove Dr. where a man reported a stolen firearm and said he suspected two men living with him for the theft.
