A Buford man was recently arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on another man during a dispute over parking.
The Braselton Police Department arrested Ales Bryxi, 41, 5955 Shadburn Ferry Rd., Buford, for aggravated assault in connection with the incident.
Bryxi and the victim got into an argument over parking at the Noble Vines apartment complex. When the victim tried to take a picture of Bryxi's vehicle tag, he allegedly backed the car into him.
The victim spun away and struck the vehicle with his fist.
At that point, Bryxi allegedly got out of the vehicle, pulled a pistol and began waving it around. When the victim tried to get into a vehicle, Bryxi reportedly pointed the gun at him.
He ultimately fled the scene after a witness yelled for them to calm down and separate.
Bryxi denied striking the man with the vehicle and said he'd revved the motor before the victim came and punched him. He said he pulled his pistol, but kept it by his side.
Given the statements from multiple witnesses about the incident, Bryxi was arrested and taken to the Hall County Jail.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•theft on Park Bend Ave. where a man reported a vehicle coolant system was stolen.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 211 where officers stopped a vehicle with an expired tag and they smelled marijuana inside. They ultimately found the substance and cited the driver.
•lost/found property on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman lost her purse.
•simple assault on Silk Tree Pt. where a man and woman got into an argument about condoms. They reportedly fought over the box and the man started punching the woman, causing visible injuries.
•juvenile complaint on Hwy. 211 where officers stopped a juvenile who was riding a bike on the sidewalk at 4 a.m. He was ultimately returned to his residence, where his grandmother was waiting.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a man suspected another man was part of a group that is "going around taking out multiple money orders in large amounts." The man's transactions were denied.
•theft on Braselton Pkwy. where someone reported a man took televisions from a warehouse.
•criminal damage to property on East Lake Dr. where a man reported someone shot his vehicle window and a window on his house, possibly with a BB or pellet.
•criminal damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a dumpster and moving truck were spray-painted.
•burglary on Liberty Park Dr. where a man said his belongings had been taken while he was gone from the residence for a year.
•information on Silk Tree Pt. where a man reportedly gave a drink to a teenager and had sexual relations with her.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 124 where a man reported his son purchased alcohol from a store and wasn't asked for identification.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; insurance violation; and operating an unregistered vehicle on Braselton Pkwy. Officers stopped a vehicle that didn't have a tag and later learned it didn't have insurance. The officer also smelled marijuana and cited the driver after finding the substance.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Primus V. Williams, 42, 15530 116th Ave., Jamaica, N.Y., and Daniella T. Grissom-Martin, 37, 760 Warwick St., Brooklyn, N.Y. — possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Williams was also charged with speeding and driving on a revoked license. Martin was also charged with possession of a drug-related object. The two were stopped for traveling 93-miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone. Officers smelled marijuana and saw two blunts in the cup holder. They later found plastic bags containing 6.8 ounces of marijuana, which were packaged into smaller packages. Officers also found a marijuana grinder in Martin's purse.
•Jorge Armando Molina, 56, 615 Hancock Ave., Braselton — theft by taking. Molina reportedly stole a woman's cell phone after she left it sitting while she cleaned graffiti.
