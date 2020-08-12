The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office will host its first Virtual Career Expo on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pre-register at www.gwinnettsheriffjobs.com.
Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to GCSO recruiters via video conferencing to discuss their qualifications, learn about the hiring process and hear about current job opportunities. Pre-registered attendees can also participate in a virtual hiring orientation, interview, facility tour and introduction to staff.
Interested candidates are asked to do the following:
- Complete a job application before the event by visiting www.gwinnettsheriffjobs.com
- Ensure their electronic device features a camera and audio capabilities
- Prepare a resume
- Research the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office
- Practice interview skills
- Dress professionally
- Choose a distraction-free environment to attend the virtual event
Interested candidates can contact the Professional Standards Unit with any questions at 770-822-3825 or by email at gcsorecruiter@gwinnettcounty.com.
