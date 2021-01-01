Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services recently placed three new support vehicles and two apparatus units in service for day-to-day operations and emergency response.
The new vehicles were purchased with voter-approved SPLOST funds. They all feature the county's updated branding.
The ladder truck is a Sutphen 95-foot aerial platform that features state-of-the-art multiplex wiring, a 360-degree camera system for safety, mobile data terminal, two-way radio, multiple storage compartments for firefighting tools and medical equipment, fire attack hose lines and a 300-gallon water tank.
The ambulance is a Lifeline med unit on a Dodge 5500 chassis and features state-of-the-art multiplex wiring, a 360-degree camera system for safety, mobile data terminal, two-way radio, electronic patient load system, warning lights and a 181-inch patient compartment box for providing advanced life support assessment and treatment during transport to the hospital.
The support vehicles include three Ford Fusion hybrid sedans equipped with a backup camera system, mobile data terminal for call receipt information, mobile two-way radio, warning lights and an audible siren for emergency response.
All newly purchased apparatus and support vehicles will feature county branding going forward.
