The Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services combined a promotional ceremony with the graduation of new firefighter-paramedic recruits from Class 2018-2 on September 19.
New promotions included:
•Driver engineers — Jonathan Butler, Chase Dutton, Wesley Ferguson, Brent Forrester, Mark Johnson, Michael Poe, Brian Prescott, Michael Salain, Ryan Wagoner and Anthony Weatherford.
•Lieutenants — Anthony Bennett, Alex Crowe, Jeb Joiner, Caleb Jordan and Zach Schaller.
•Captains — Sean Ballisty and Chad Sheppard.
•Battalion chief — Micah Lynn.
•Assistant chief — Stoney Polite.
The department also celebrated the recent graduation of 23 new recruits.
After almost a year and a half of training that included basic firefighting skills, classroom instruction and medical clinical rotations at various hospitals and on numerous ambulances, the recruits were recognized for becoming certified firefighters/paramedics.
Veteran firefighters who completed the paramedic program were: Grant Carter, Kyle Doster, Clay Scott and Will Turner.
New firefighter/paramedic recruit graduates were: Jake Bowler, Eddie Molina, Sami Brown, Tommy Morris, Nick Cain, Mike Nerroth, Johnny De La Rosa, David Parker, Devan Estevez, George Saname, Smith Floyd, Taylor Scavo, Brendan Hall, Bryan Shook, Ryan Henderson, Kris Simmons, Andrew Hershman, Joe Torrence, Kyle Jones, Devin Van Wert, Blake Kay, Molly Watson and Jared Kimbrough.
Additionally, four veteran firefighters were honored for successfully completing the paramedic training program in order to enhance their skills.
Several class awards were given out, including: Academic Award to Devan Estevez, Physical Fitness Award to Devin Van Wert, Paramedic Star of Life Award to Devan Estevez, Core Values Award to Jared Kimbrough and Top Rung Award to Kristopher Simmons.
