Gwinnett County Police K9 officers are getting an added layer of protection with the acceptance of a $10,800 donation from the Georgia Police K9 Foundation for nine new K9 vests, according to a press release. The vests are specifically made to protect the dog’s vital organs and are crafted from the same material as vests made for human officers.
Gwinnett Police gets funding to prepare for emergencies
Replacing cots and shelter supplies like those used in the county’s warming centers, getting mobile message boards for communicating during emergencies, and picking up debris after natural disasters are just a few ways emergency management grant funds will be used by Gwinnett Police. The board of commissioners voted to accept $50,0000 from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. The county will match the funds in the form of personnel salaries.
Gwinnett County OK's agreement with GEMHSA for search and rescue assistance
Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services is one of six regional agencies that are part of the Georgia Search and Rescue Taskforce Team #7 through an agreement with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
The responding agencies agree to provide mutual assistance in any emergency or disaster declared on the federal, state or local level. According to Fire Chief Russell Knick, the GSAR team handles complex rescues such as collapsed structures, confined spaces and trench rescues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.