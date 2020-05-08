The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office has an app available for free download on iPhone and Android platforms.
Users can receive alerts and notifications from the sheriff’s office on the app, which includes features such as:
• Inmate search
• Jail information
• Wanted suspects
• Tip line
• Push notifications/alerts
• Local sex offender search
• COVID-19 local and national information
Visit the App Store or Google Play and search “Gwinnett County Sheriff” to download it free of charge.
"We encourage the community to share this information with family and friends so they can enjoy the benefits of this free service provided by Sheriff Butch Conway," GCSO leaders said.
