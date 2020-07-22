Hall County authorities recently arrested a Sugar Hill man in connection with a sexual battery incident.
Mark Eric Fowler, 32, of Sugar Hill, was arrested by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office warrants unit at his residence on July 17. HCSO investigators obtained arrest warrants in the case on July 16 for charges of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery.
"According to the initial investigation, Fowler, intentionally and without consent, forcibly placed his hand into the adult female victim’s pants and underwear and then committed the offense of aggravated sexual battery," the HCSO said in a news release.
The crime occurred on the evening of April 4 on P. Davison Road.
"During the incident, the victim told Fowler she needed to use the restroom and was able to get away from him and place a phone call to friend. When the friend arrived, she was able to leave and contact the HCSO," according to the news release.
Fowler had arranged to meet the woman at the location to discuss a legitimate business arrangement.
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.