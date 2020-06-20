A 60-year-old Gainesville man was recently found dead in Lake Lanier near Oakwood.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office was called Tuesday, June 16, around 2:45 p.m. after a fisherman found an unresponsive male floating in Balus Creek near Whites Mill Rd.
Hall County deputies and fire services personnel removed the man, identified as Ben Bidgoly, and administered CPR.
He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A family member had called 911 to report him missing after his arrival at the hospital.
Authorities said Bidgoly lived in the area and his boat was found nearby.
Foul play is not suspected.
The death remains under investigation by the HCSO.
