The Hall County Sheriff's Office has issued a lookout for a missing man, Kyle Alan Augello.
Augello, 31, is described as 5'6" and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
"Family reported Kyle Alan Augello missing on Monday, April 19," according to the HCSO news release. "Kyle has cerebral palsy with other possible medical conditions and does not drive. The family member he lives with in the 3,600 block of Schofield Road last spoke with Kyle by phone at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday. Investigators believe someone picked Kyle up at home, and there are no signs of force."
Anyone with information on Augello’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator J. Phillips at 770-536-5206.
