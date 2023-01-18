The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and federal authorities seized drugs worth approximately $85,000 on the street and arrested three people in Gainesville this week during the culmination of an investigation.
The HCSO Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force arrested Riley Lena Smith, 22, Dennis Mclearn, 30, and Jayden Richey, 23, on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17. Investigators made the arrests while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway. Smith, of Buford, and Mclearn and Richey, both of Gainesville, each face the same felony charges:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.