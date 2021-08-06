Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to locate the Gillsville man who shot and injured another man on Thursday night, Aug. 5.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Emilio Daniel Moran, 23, on two counts of aggravated assault.
Deputies responded to the shooting call at approximately 8:30 p.m. outside of a home in the 2000 block of Microwave Tower Rd., off of Hwy. 129/Athens Hwy. The suspect, identified as Moran, ran from the scene on foot after firing gunshots. Deputies, including a K9 unit, flooded the area searching for Moran but did not find him. Hall County Fire Services personnel transported the victim to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to one of his hips. No one else suffered injuries.
According to the preliminary investigation, Moran was dropped off at the residence to retrieve some of his belongings from a previous relationship. He argued with individuals outside of the home prior to firing a handgun. Several adults and children were present.
Moran is 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos below and beside each of his eyes.
Moran is considered armed and dangerous. Members of the community should not approach him but call 911 if they spot him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts may call Investigator A. Bray at 770-533-7813.
Detectives expect additional charges against Moran as the investigation continues.
