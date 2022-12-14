Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators arrested a Clermont woman Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges stemming from a child molestation incident this summer, according to an HCSO press release.
Rachel Barbara Wassing, 36, of Clermont, faces one count each of child molestation and electronic furnishing of obscene material to a minor. Investigators arrested her at HCSO Headquarters after securing warrants the same day.
According to the preliminary investigation, Wassing showed the victim, a boy under the age of 10, explicit pornographic videos on her cell phone. Wassing committed the crimes on one occasion in June 2022 at her residence. The victim visited the home periodically during the month.
The investigation began on Monday, Aug. 1, when the victim disclosed the incident to a family member who reported it to HCSO deputies. Investigators executed a search warrant at Wassing’s home on Friday, Aug. 26, and seized several electronic devices. They obtained arrest warrants following forensic processing of the electronics and several interviews.
Wassing remained in the Hall County Jail without bond on Wednesday morning, Dec. 14. The case remains under investigation.
