Hall County Sheriff's Office

Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators arrested a Clermont woman Tuesday, Dec. 13, on charges stemming from a child molestation incident this summer, according to an HCSO press release.

Rachel Barbara Wassing, 36, of Clermont, faces one count each of child molestation and electronic furnishing of obscene material to a minor. Investigators arrested her at HCSO Headquarters after securing warrants the same day.

