The Hall County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate a recent hit-and- run traffic accident that injured a baby.
The at-fault driver in the crash, Rigoberto Osorio-Colin, 26, of Gainesville, posted $15,560 bond and was released from the Hall County Jail on Saturday evening, Aug. 21. Deputies had arrested him on the morning of Aug. 14, following the Friday night, Aug. 13, wreck on Ga. 60/Queen City Parkway.
According to the initial investigation, the at-fault driver was traveling south on Queen City Parkway in a 2007 Hyundai Sonata (car) without its headlights on. The driver of the victims’ vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe (SUV), was northbound on Queen City Parkway and attempting to turn left onto Aviation Boulevard. The at-fault driver’s car crashed into the SUV, whose driver had the right of way. The car driver ran away from the accident scene on foot.
During the collision, a five-month-old baby girl was ejected from the SUV and suffered visible injuries. A passing taxi driver drove the three SUV occupants, including the infant and two adults, to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The baby was then flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment.
Investigators responded to the crash scene, and a sheriff’s office K9 unit attempted to locate the suspect. Approximately an hour after the wreck, a man called from a residence in the 2,000 block of Broadway Place to report a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was the same Hyundai involved in the crash. Deputies responded to the home and met with the caller, later identified as Osorio-Colin. Further investigation revealed he had been driving the car during the wreck.
