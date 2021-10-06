UPDATE – Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators charged a Gainesville man with a second count of felony sexual exploitation of a minor on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Sean Louis Rose, 34, possessed at least ten images and ten videos of children being sexually abused on his cell phone, according to the added charge. Investigators obtained the warrant on Wednesday, after receiving data from forensic processing of the phone.
Deputies served the latest warrant at the Hall County Jail, where Rose has remained since his initial arrest in the case.
Detectives are continuing the investigation.
Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators began work on the case on Aug. 13, after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Detectives obtained a search warrant for Rose’s Google account and received the data on Sept. 10. They then executed a search warrant at Rose’s Webb Girth Rd. home on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and seized several electronic devices. Forensic processing of the electronics is pending.
Investigators also obtained a warrant for Rose’s arrest on Sept. 29. Detectives took him into custody without incident at sheriff’s office headquarters on the same day.
The information about Rose’s activity made its way to Georgia from Will County, Illinois, where he previously lived. Authorities investigating Rose in Will County learned he had moved to Georgia and notified the NCMEC.
