Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) charged a 75-year-old Gainesville man with seven child pornography-related offenses this week, according to a press release from the agency.

The HCSO inquiry began on Monday, Feb. 27, when investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The investigation culminated on Tuesday morning, March 14, when the HCSO executed a search warrant at Alan Neil Thur’s home in the 1400 block of Bluff Valley Circle. Deputies arrested him without incident.

