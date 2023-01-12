Hall County Sheriff's Office

A Gainesville man is in the Hall County Jail following his arrest on multiple sex offenses related to an assault on a young girl, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). 

Investigators with the HCSO arrested Michael Edwin Murphy, 43, on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The investigation revealed Murphy sexually assaulted the child, a girl under the age of 16, and took multiple photos of the victim during the incident.

