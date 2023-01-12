A Gainesville man is in the Hall County Jail following his arrest on multiple sex offenses related to an assault on a young girl, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Investigators with the HCSO arrested Michael Edwin Murphy, 43, on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The investigation revealed Murphy sexually assaulted the child, a girl under the age of 16, and took multiple photos of the victim during the incident.
The reported incident took place on Dec. 25 at Murphy’s residence in the 3900 block of Price Road in northern Hall County. A family member of the victim made the report to law enforcement two days later. Murphy was acquainted with the victim.
Murphy is being held on the following charges:
•Sexual exploitation of children (seven counts, one for each photo created)
•Sexual battery on a child under 16
At this time, Murphy is jailed with no bond. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.