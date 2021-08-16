The Hall County Sheriff’s Office continues to look for leads in two runaway juvenile cases.
The cases are not related, according to the HCSO.
Those with any information are asked to call investigator J. Ayers is 770-533-7187.
Faustino Junior Sanchez, 16, Gainesville
Faustino was last seen on Tuesday, April 27, at Johnson High School. He is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not available.
Brannon Lee Scroggy, 17, Flowery Branch
Scroggy was last seen by family near his home in the area of Oak Ridge Drive on Sunday night, July 4. A family member reported him missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 9. Since he left home, Brannon has been spotted in the areas of Malibu Ridge and Ivy Springs Drive, both near his residence.
