A Gainesville man remained in the Hall County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 6, charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor in an ongoing Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation, according to a press release.
According to initial details, between May 31 and June 1, Sean Louis Rose, 34, possessed at least one screenshot that contained three photos of children being sexually abused. The screenshot was stored within his Google account, which was accessible from his cell phone.
HCSO investigators began work on the case on Aug. 13, after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Detectives obtained a search warrant for Rose’s Google account and received the data on Sept. 10. They then executed a search warrant at Rose’s Webb Girth Rd. home on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and seized several electronic devices. Forensic processing of the electronics is pending.
Investigators also obtained a warrant for Rose’s arrest on Sept. 29. Detectives took him into custody without incident at sheriff’s office headquarters on the same day.
The information about Rose’s activity made its way to Georgia from Will County, Illinois, where he previously lived. Authorities investigating Rose in Will County learned he had moved to Georgia and notified the NCMEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.