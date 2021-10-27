The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.
Ella Wood, 16, reportedly ran away from Division of Family and Children Services personnel just after midnight on Monday morning, Oct. 25, in the area of Bristol Industrial Way. She is possibly in the City of Atlanta in the area of Atlantic Station.
Wood is described a 5-foot-3, 105 pounds with sandy brown hair and glasses.
