A Hall County traffic guard was struck by a vehicle Friday (Nov. 19) morning at the intersection of East Hall Rd. and East Hall Dr. near East Hall High School, according to a press release.
The guard reportedly suffered injuries to his lower extremities and was transported to the hospital. His family was notified. The guard is expected to recover from his injuries.
No students were involved. Parents were notified of the accident through an email. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
