A Lula man was recently arrested in Hall County after he refused to come out of an Oakwood-area residence for more than three hours on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Michael James Betts, 32, of Lula, walked out of the home in the 4,800 block of Flat Creek Road and surrendered without incident at approximately 3:30 p.m.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office warrants and active criminal enforcement (ACE) units and the criminal investigations division responded to the home around noon after receiving information that Betts may be there. Betts had an active warrant for felony theft by taking for stealing a rifle from a home on Joe Chandler Road in August.
"From outside, deputies could see Betts, another man and a woman inside of the mobile home," the HCSO said in a news release. "While Betts refused commands to come out, the woman was able to safely exit the residence. The second man, who was wheelchair bound, remained in the residence with Betts.
"As a precaution, members of the HCSO SWAT Team responded, began communication with Betts and determined that he was not holding the man in the wheelchair against his will. Team members were then able to help the man leave the home. Negotiators continued positive dialogue with Betts during the afternoon, resulting in his eventual surrender. No one suffered injuries."
Betts will face charges of obstruction of an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. While clearing the residence, investigators located a handgun among his belongings.
Betts was being held without bond on Friday, Sept. 11.
The case remains under investigation.
