A Hall County work-release inmate who left the jail Monday, June 6 for a job interview is at large after removing his ankle monitor.
Jerry Lamar Thomas, 31, of Gainesville left the Hall County Jail on Barber Rd. at 5:45 p.m. for a job interview at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation on Industrial Boulevard in Gainesville. Jail officials said they received a call from Pilgrim’s Pride at 6:20 p.m. saying Thomas never showed up for the appointment. At 6:25 p.m., the jail received an alert indicating Thomas’ ankle monitor had been removed.
Thomas was last arrested on May 9 on drug possession charges. He had been court- ordered to participate in the work release program.
Thomas is white, 6’3”, 185 lbs. with close-cut strawberry blonde hair. He has a number of visible tattoos on his neck, face and arms.
Anyone who sees Thomas or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.