Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators recently charged four men with battery following a physical confrontation at Burton Mill Park. Four people suffered knife wounds during that incident. None of the wounds are believed to be life-threatening.
Deputies responded to the report of a stabbing incident in the 6,500 block of Yacht Club Rd. on May 30 around 4:45 p.m.
According to the preliminary investigation, the victim, a 19-year-old Buford man, was physically attacked by several men in the park. The victim and one of the suspects had previously been involved in a dispute.
A 19-year-old male relative of the victim intervened, using a knife to protect the man from further harm. Neither are expected to face charges.
Four men, including the victim, were transported by Hall County Fire Services to area hospitals for treatment. The victim suffered several cuts, facial bruising and a stab wound to an ankle, believed to be an unintended injury from the relative’s knife.
An 18-year-old Flowery Branch man suffered a stab wound to the abdomen, while a Cleveland man, 18, was stabbed in the back during the incident. Circumstances surrounding their involvement remain under investigation.
The following suspects were arrested for battery on the same day as the incident.
•Terry Lamont Holifield, 21, of Flowery Branch
•Paul Markeese King, 21, of Flowery Branch
•Raylon Adream Long, 19, of Cumming
•Trenton Vanquarius Wilson, 19, of Flowery Branch
King suffered a stab wound to one of his arms, but was medically cleared for arrest following treatment.
Long remained in the Hall County Jail on Tuesday afternoon, June 2. The other three suspects each posted $5,700 bond and were released from jail.
The incident remains under investigation.
