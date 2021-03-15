Hall County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Gainesville man on Sunday, March 14, for exposing himself to a store clerk in north Hall County.
Deputies took Alexander Manuel Murphy, 20, into custody at approximately 1:30 p.m. at his residence off of Hwy. 129/Cleveland Highway near where the crime occurred. Deputies charged Murphy with one count of public indecency.
According to the preliminary investigation, on the evening of March 12, Murphy exposed and touched his genitals in front of a juvenile female employee while he was inside of a store in the 3,200 block of Cleveland Highway.
Deputies responded to the initial call reporting the incident on Saturday afternoon and were able to identify Murphy as the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.
