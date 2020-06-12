Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a Gainesville man for first-degree homicide by vehicle and other offenses stemming from a weekend traffic accident that claimed the life of his passenger.
Deputies took Jommar Gabriel Lopez, 20, into custody at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following his release from the hospital where he had received treatment for injuries he suffered in the Sunday morning, June 7, wreck on Hwy. 60/Thompson Bridge Road just north of Gainesville.
In addition to the felony, Lopez, the driver during the crash, is charged with the following:
•Driving under the influence-under 21
•Reckless driving
•Failure to maintain lane
•Driving on the wrong side of the roadway
•Open container
•Underage consumption of alcohol
•Operating a vehicle with a learner’s permit (expired)
•Speeding
Lopez’s passenger, Grechelle Enid Cuevas Lopez, 20, of Gainesville, died in the single-vehicle wreck near Fraser Circle.
Jommar Gabriel Lopez was booked in at the Hall County Jail, and the case remains under investigation by the HCSO Accident investigation Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.