Hall County Fire Rescue received eight new fire engines last week, completing the three-year plan to overhaul the outdated engine fleet, according to a press release from the county.
The eight new engines are the second order in a multi-year financing and purchasing plan to replace the aging fire rescue fleet, a plan approved by the Hall County Board of Commissioners in 2020.
This latest delivery was the second installment of a two-phase fire engine replacement program, with the first set of engines delivered in 2021. Now, all 16 engines provide new technologies such as low voltage LED lighting systems, additional compartment space for life-saving equipment, hearing protection, intercom systems for firefighters and environmentally friendly clean diesel engines.
The new engines are being fitted with lifesaving equipment, hoses and tools, and are expected to phase in, replacing the older engines, over the next several weeks as they are completed.
The new engines come at a cost of $5.76 million, with funding coming from the county’s fire services fund.
