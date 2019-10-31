A new Hall County fire engine will go into service following a special ceremony that pays homage to the history of fire services.
Hall County Fire Services personnel will put the new engine into service at noon on Thursday, Oct. 31, by pushing it into its bay at Hall County Fire Station #7, located at 731 East Crescent Dr. in Gainesville.
"Early hand-drawn fire engines were pushed to an incident by firefighters and then back into the station after it was over," Hall County Fire Chief Chris Armstrong said. "Once horse drawn steam engines were developed, personnel would disconnect the horses and then proceed to push the engine back into the station as well."
Armstrong said the push-in ceremony planned for the new apparatus is a way to pay tribute to that era in fire services.
The new engine will replace an older model and was paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax VII (SPLOST VII) funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.