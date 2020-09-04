A Hall County Jail inmate faces additional charges after allegedly trying to throw a deputy off the top level of an inmate pod.
According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office investigation, two jail division deputies were serving lunch in the pod where inmate DeMarvin Ladele Bennett was being housed on Aug. 27. Deputies allowed Bennett, 25, of East Point, to leave his cell to get juice and when he had the drink, he allegedly refused deputies’ instructions to return to his cell and threw the juice on the ground.
"Deputies took hold of Bennett’s arms to escort him back to the cell," the HCSO said in a news release. "Instead of complying, Bennett took a fighting stance by pulling his hands toward his body, dropping his center of gravity and balling up his fists. He then lunged at one of the deputies, picked him up and turned toward the top mezzanine railing."
An inmate worker intervened and helped the deputy get Bennett on the ground. While on the floor, Bennett attempted gain control of the deputy’s department-issued taser.
"As Bennett continued fighting the deputy on the floor, the second deputy announced, 'pepper spray,' and deployed a three-to-five second burst of her department-issued oleoresin capsicum spray to Bennett’s face," according to the news release. "Bennett stopped resisting, but as the second deputy was placing handcuffs on him, he locked one of her legs between his in an attempt to immobilize her. She delivered a fist strike to Bennett and commanded him to release her, which he did. Deputies placed Bennett in handcuffs and took him for decontamination from the pepper spray."
Warrants were obtained for attempted removal of a weapon from a public official and two charges of obstruction of an officer. All three offenses are felonies.
Bennett now faces 10 charges while incarcerated at the Hall County Jail since February 2019, for the following incidents:
•March 18, 2019 — spat on an officer.
•June 21, 2019 — broke a sprinkler head and spat in an officer's face.
•Aug 4, 2019 — tried to take a deputy to the ground and refused to let the deputy's legs go.
•Oct. 27, 2019 — refused commands and resisted, along with grabbing a deputy's vest and striking a deputy in the face.
•March 18 — a deputy instructed Bennett to return to his cell and "Bennett offered to do violence."
