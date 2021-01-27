A Cleveland man was recently arrest by Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.
Deputies took Charles Daniel Gee, 29, into custody on Friday, Jan. 22, at the HCSO Headquarters. Investigators obtained warrants in the case on the same day.
Gee reportedly committed the crimes against the female child between August 21-22 at a residence on Hwy. 369/Browns Bridge Road. Gee knew the victim prior to the incident.
Deputies first learned of the crime on Dec. 17, when an adult family member of the victim reported it following the victim’s disclosure of the incident to the family member.
The case remains under investigation.
