A Gainesville man faces four felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators found him in possession of pornographic videos containing explicit images of children, according to an HCSO press release.
Investigators arrested Jeffrey H. Shinn, 47, on Thursday, Nov. 3, following the execution of a search warrant at his Gainesville residence. The investigation determined Shinn had shared pornographic videos on two occasions, once on Aug. 29, and again on Sept. 19. Shinn is accused of using peer-to-peer software to download the videos.
