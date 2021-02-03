A North Georgia man was recently arrested in Hall County during an undercover investigation into explicit sexual communication with a minor.
Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators took Fredy Jesus Lora-zuniga, 26, into custody on Friday, Jan. 29, at the HCSO Headquarters. He is charged with electronic exploitation of a minor and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to initial details of the HCSO and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigation, Lora-zuniga, of Cumming, used a cell phone on the day of his arrest to communicate with a person he knew to be a child under the age of 16. The communication was of a graphic sexual nature. Lora-zuniga reportedly committed the crime while he was at a restaurant on Hwy. 369/Browns Bridge Road. Lora-zuniga, a convicted felon, was in possession of a handgun at the time.
Lora-zuniga was booked in at the Hall County Jail.
