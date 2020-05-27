The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's health with information concerning the death of a Gainesville woman in 2019.
The body of Brenda Kaye Autry, 59, was found in her residence last October following a fire that destroyed the mobile home off of Lee Land Rd. HCSO deputies and firefighters had responded to the blaze at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office listed the cause of the fire as undetermined. The victim’s remains were severely burned, and HCSO investigators were contacted by fire officials after the medical examiner could not determine a manner of death.
In addition to an investigation at the fire scene, HCSO investigators conducted numerous interviews and consulted with medical experts on the available evidence.
Investigators are hoping someone might have additional information on the case which will shed light on the manner of death.
Anyone who has any information concerning the death of Brenda Kaye Autry is asked to contact Investigator Sinyard at 770-297-4697.
