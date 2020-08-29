Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators recently charged a Gainesville man with aggravated assault and aggravated battery after he allegedly shot his wife in the stomach.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the couple’s home off of U.S. 129/Cleveland Highway.
Investigators obtained the latest warrants for Steven Noel Turner, 43, on Thursday, Aug. 27. He was served at the Hall County Jail where he has remained since his Wednesday, Aug. 26, arrest on other charges.
According to the HCSO, deputies were called for an accidental shooting on Cove Rd. off of Thompson Mill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
When they arrived, Hall County Fire Services was preparing to transport the victim, a 42-year-old woman, to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
The victim suffered what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries and was in stable condition.
Turner was also on the scene and took deputies to the handgun, which was inside. Deputies checked the residence for other individuals and discovered two marijuana grow rooms in the basement of the home.
They notified the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS Unit), and agents obtained a search warrant for the home. They seized approximately 38 marijuana plants in various stages of growth. Agents also confiscated numerous containers of THC oil and a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms. They obtained warrants for manufacturing marijuana, possession of THC oil with intent to distribute and possession of psilocybin mushrooms. Agents arrested Turner on the drug charges at the HCSO Headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.
Concurrent to the drug investigation, HCSO persons unit detectives continued investigating the shooting. According to their ongoing probe, investigators determined that Turner intentionally shot his wife during an argument.
The case remains under investigation.
