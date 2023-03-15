A suspect in a sexual assault case involving a Gainesville girl was booked into the Hall County Jail this week after he was tracked to a location in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
Felix Barragan, 45, faces multiple felony charges in connection to assaults on a female victim, who was under the age of 10 at the time of the crimes. The suspect and the victim are known to one another.
The offenses are believed to have taken place between Feb. 1, 2020, and Jan. 15, 2023, at a residence on Poplar Springs Rd. in Hall County. The victim told a relative about the assaults last month, and the relative made a report to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
HCSO criminal investigators learned from family members that Barragan had fled to Kansas. Barragan was taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office. He was returned to Hall County on Tuesday, March 14.
Barragan faces the following felony charges:
•sodomy/aggravated sodomy (four counts)
•aggravated child molestation (four counts)
•sexual battery with a child under 16 (12 counts)
•electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor (two counts)
Barragan remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.
