A suspect in a sexual assault case involving a Gainesville girl was booked into the Hall County Jail this week after he was tracked to a location in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

Felix Barragan, 45, faces multiple felony charges in connection to assaults on a female victim, who was under the age of 10 at the time of the crimes. The suspect and the victim are known to one another.

