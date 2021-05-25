The Hall County Sheriff's Office has issued a lookout for a missing Gainesville man.
Renaldo Dozier, 49, of Gainesville, left his home on Cleveland Highway on the night of Thursday, May 13. Family reported Renaldo missing to the HCSO on Tuesday, May 18. Renaldo has health issues and is in need of his medication.
Dozier is described as 5’06” and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair, a shaved head, brown eyes and a dove tattoo on one arm.
Anyone with information on Renaldo Dozier’s whereabouts is urged to contact investigator Bray at 770-533-7813.
