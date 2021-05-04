The Hall County Sheriff's Office has issued a lookout for a runaway juvenile.
Faustino Junior Sanchez, 16, was last seen Tuesday, April 27, at Johnson High School. Sanchez is 5'01" and weight 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Ayers at 770-533-7187.
